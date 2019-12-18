Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I knew this morning will be promising, last few days was foggy and the air was getting colder. I checked the forecast - minus 5 degree during the night. I packed my gear a night before and early morning I drove to the nearest favourite location - Jonsvatnet lake. When the light of rising sun become stronger and warmer I decided to stop my car and explore the lake shore. Looking for good motive I found this lonely tree just by the lake shore with a great exposition on the warm light from sunrise. The frost was fantastic, together with fog and sun light - created a magical illusion of being in a different world. It was a great day outdoor.