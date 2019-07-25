Picture was taken in glacier lagoon Jökulsárlón, during our trip in august 2018. We rent a car for our journey around the Iceland. Southeast Iceland, you will can find a glacier lagoon filled with icebergs. This ice lagoon has become one of Iceland's most popular attractions due to its stunning beauty. The lagoon is called Jökulsárlón. Jökulsárlón sits south of Vatnajökull, Europe's largest glacier. Vatnajökull and its surrounding area, including Jökulsárlón, compose Iceland's largest national park, and the second largest national park in Europe, after Yugid Va in Russia. The lake can be seen from Route 1 between Höfn and Skaftafell.

If you will stop in the car parking area, you will see a lot of people. Everybody wants to take picture of this beautiful lagoon. Here is a possibility to take boat trip and have rare opportunity to explore the giant icebergs as well as to observe the playful seals in their natural habitat. The giant glacier pieces make their way to the ocean where they end up breaking into a million pieces on the seashore. As the waves push them back onto the coast, they create a beautiful black sand beach with sparkling ice rocks decorating the coastline. This place is nicknamed “Diamond Beach” and is one of the most photographed natural attractions in Iceland. Every iceberg has different color, depending of many things. I chose the place near the lake, to catch rocks and different colored iceberg. Time was crucial to have sharp rocks and also iceberg, because they slow move. Unfortunately weather was not best, was rain and heavy wind, but picture is nice.