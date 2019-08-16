Book Your Next Photo Tour
Blue Hour

Jokulsarlon Ice Motion, Iceland by Mike Reid

By on 0 Comments

Visiting the Ice Beaches of Jokulsarlon is one of the highlights of my Iceland adventures. I saved this stop until a morning was forecasted with good sunrise light to highlight the ice forms that wash up on the black sand beaches. I was able to get good exposures without a filter up until a certain point and then used my B+W ND filter to slow exposure times down. I felt this shot was a nice combination of speed that captured the motion of the water but not too much. I set my focus point on the lower third ice form and started shooting.

