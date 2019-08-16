Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Visiting the Ice Beaches of Jokulsarlon is one of the highlights of my Iceland adventures. I saved this stop until a morning was forecasted with good sunrise light to highlight the ice forms that wash up on the black sand beaches. I was able to get good exposures without a filter up until a certain point and then used my B+W ND filter to slow exposure times down. I felt this shot was a nice combination of speed that captured the motion of the water but not too much. I set my focus point on the lower third ice form and started shooting.