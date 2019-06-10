Iceland is called the land of fire and ice. I went there in the winter of 2018 to capture the serenity of a landscape covered in snow. I do love minimalist images and a winter scene can help to distill the composition to just the bare elements. Many photographers have made images here at jökulsárlón ice beach in Iceland. What you normally see is the iconic shot of the rushing waves splashing over the small ice bites along the shore. Now of course I had to make a few of these images myself, but I wanted something different. I decided to keep it simple by photographing just the lone ice bite against the stark black sand with just a sliver of the rushing water showing as a top frame to my image.