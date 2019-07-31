Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Long Exposure

Jetty Obsession, Espoo, Finland by Jarno Nurminen

One of my favourite spots for long exposures, just 30 minutes walk from my home. The most difficult part of taking photos here is to find such time of day when there are not many people on this public jetty.

