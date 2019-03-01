Shopping Cart

Hello visitor, please login

Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»»Jeff Carter • Cherry Blossom Adventures
Revelations

Jeff Carter • Cherry Blossom Adventures

By on 0 Comments

Jeff Carter • Cherry Blossom Adventures
Views: 1,704

Follow us

Hanami is the traditional Japanese pastime of watching the cherry blossoms bloom. Jeff Carter tells us about how he captured this beauty on a business trip to the country
JEFF CARTER

The reality is that my day job pays the bills and jumping over to a career as a landscape photographer would require a serious change in lifestyle. My wife and kids would not be happy with me if I made that jump. Maybe you are in the same situation as I; you have a daily grind that enables your hobby as a landscape photographer. Well, I went to Japan for business in April and of course I was thinking about the blossoming sakura (cherry blossom tree).

I lived in Japan in the 80s and have maintained my Japanese speaking ability, and I get to go to Japan quite often for work, all of which enables me to understand the culture, which I really enjoy.

Japan is a special place during cherry blossom season. The Japanese celebrate the springtime with hanami (looking at flowers). They will take the opportunity to find a park, spread out a blanket or tarp, have a picnic underneath a cherry tree and enjoy the opening and closing of the season.

On this photography adventure, I hoped to add to my Japan gallery and revisit a couple of iconic locations like Chureito and Nachi to see if I could improve on my previous pictures there. I planned to be in Japan when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom. This was a tough task because ...

Premium Feature • Access it in issue 97

Premium membership required to access this feature. Click here to subscribe today and enjoy content by top class photographers.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

SPECIAL OFFER 30% OFF

Subscribe Now!
s2Member®