Iso Syote, Finland by Carsten Meyerdierks

It was a very cold morning in Iso-Syöte, Finland. Me and my wife were extremely impressed by these snow sculptures and the beautiful light of winter. But it was a real challenge not only for us but especially for the camera equipment. As the temperature was -20 degrees Celsius, the whole camera was freezing all the time. It was an awesome adventure for us!

