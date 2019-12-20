Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was a very cold morning in Iso-Syöte, Finland. Me and my wife were extremely impressed by these snow sculptures and the beautiful light of winter. But it was a real challenge not only for us but especially for the camera equipment. As the temperature was -20 degrees Celsius, the whole camera was freezing all the time. It was an awesome adventure for us!