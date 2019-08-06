Book Your Next Photo Tour


Blue Hour

Islet Lake, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada by Bruce Smith

One of my photography friends is a retired meteorologist, and he mentioned that there was a good chance of storms that evening. I drove to his place on the east side of Edmonton, and then we headed further east to Islet Lake, where there's a magnificent view of the skies to the west-northwest. True to predictions, a storm was moving towards us, but the water was still as calm as a mirror, and combined with the deep blue sky, the incoming storm, and the city glow from Edmonton, it made an amazing scene. This is a stitched panorama of two images to capture the width of the horizon.

