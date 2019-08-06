Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.One of my photography friends is a retired meteorologist, and he mentioned that there was a good chance of storms that evening. I drove to his place on the east side of Edmonton, and then we headed further east to Islet Lake, where there's a magnificent view of the skies to the west-northwest. True to predictions, a storm was moving towards us, but the water was still as calm as a mirror, and combined with the deep blue sky, the incoming storm, and the city glow from Edmonton, it made an amazing scene. This is a stitched panorama of two images to capture the width of the horizon.
