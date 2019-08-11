Book Your Next Photo Tour
Blue Hour

Isle of Harris, Scotland by Frederic Perrin

Isle of Harris, Scotland by Frederic Perrin
Blue hour on the Isle of Harris during Winter is surely among the best blue hours I’ve encountered! And it lasts quite a bit as the sun remains low in the sky. In this long exposure picture (75 sec) the blue color of the sea complements the blue hue of the sky. On the beach water flows from an ephemeral lake made by the waves and the tide back into the sea, hence theses diagonal lines. I used a wide angle lens (16 mm, 24 mm equivalent) on my Fuji X-Pro2 to capture the vastness of this landscape on the Scarista beach.

