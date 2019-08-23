Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This beach on an island in Maine faces the open Atlantic and is one of the eastern most points in the U.S. It's called Boom Beach for the noise the large rocks make as the crashing waves move them up the shore. It's a favorite place for sunrise, but on this morning fog obscured the early light, turning the offshore rocks into ghostly figures and creating a wonderful moody feel during blue hour. It was just a few minutes before sunrise, so the glow of dawn created some unusual light through the fog. I liked the round foreground rock and the progression of slabs out to the distant break offshore, and I wanted to capture breaking waves over the middle stones to create texture and depth. I needed a fairly high ISO to keep the shutter under 1 second, and I took more than a dozen frames to get the wave pattern I liked.