Landscape Photography Magazine
Interviews

Interview With Valerie Millett

The Arizona-based writer and photographer offers a new perspective on simplicity in art, the geology of landscapes and getting into National Geographic.
Interview by Tiffany Reed Briley
VALERIE MILLETT

Valerie, out of all the female nature photographers, I have to tell you that you are one of my favorites, but for those who haven’t met you, how would you describe yourself?

That’s incredibly generous and I appreciate the kindness, thank you. You deserve a nod as well, as a very capable photographer yourself!

I am someone who craves simplicity in life, art, design and relationships. I get delightful fits of wanderlust and it is very freeing to just go where your curiosities take you. I have done this since I was a kid living in Southern California. I would take off and go explore. My favorite place is the Santa Ana River, which was close enough to walk to from our home in Orange County, California. I would catch tadpoles and raise them to frogs, then let them go. The ecosystems of the river fascinated me as a child. I still feel as an adult that sense of freedom I felt then. When the mood strikes, I focus on a place I have always wanted to see and then start the planning. Right now it is the Kuang Si Falls in Laos. A place I have to see, I don’t care how long it takes. A cycle that plays out year-to-year and hopefully many years to come.

In public, I am reserved and quiet. I usually have a few projects going on at the same time but I have learned that sticky notes can save one’s life. I may have a watercolor in mid transparent layer, photography assignments due, and trying to work out the timing for capturing the flowering Saguaros in the best light, like today or tomorrow. I am a thinker and a planner. When I am out in the field, I am stealthy and keep a low profile. I do my most disciplined work when I am out photographing alone. I love shooting with friends but I am definitely not as productive. I like to ...

About Author

Tiffany Briley

Tiffany Reed Briley currently lives in Charleston, SC with her husband. They own Charleston Photography Tours and The Photography Workshop Company. Tiffany is on staff at The Landscape Photography Magazine and Wild Planet Photo Magazine. Raised in Alberta, Canada she enjoys photographing the seascapes of Charleston, the majestic vistas of the Canadian Rockies, and is always ready for the next adventure awaiting her.

