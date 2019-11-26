Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was taken in early August in the Indian Peaks Wilderness, Colorado. I planed to shoot sunrise at high alpine lake then wildflowers. I hiked up to the lake by headlamp then waited for the sun to begin to rise. There were clouds stuck on the mountain peaks behind the lake but as the sun rose the alpenglow began to light the lower rocky ledges around the lake. I got my shot I was after then moved lower to shoot this waterfall. The light was now filtered and changing rapidly and was better than I had hoped for when I took this photo. It turned out to be one of my favorites of 2019.