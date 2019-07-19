Iles-de-Boucherville National Park, Quebec, Canada by Denis Hunter

Nature’s fullness is distracting. So for me, landscape photography is a discipline of the eye. I try to structure my perception of reality rather than finding an immanent order in the visible.

Water captivates me. It moves, it reflects, it’s a time marker that contradicts the static aspect of a photograph. Water flowing draws its own patterns, recorded by the camera, and adds a random element to the photographic act.

My photos rarely depict the human presence, as if I wanted to deny man’s encroachment on nature or, worse, its destruction. I like the physical effort involved in landscape photography as if I have to deserve the beauty of nature. Finding locations with no human intrusion is difficult. As far as you go, the rumour of civilization most always creeps in. I like the fact that photographs are silent.

I am a landscape photographer often trying to find interesting places not too far away from where I live.The photo shown here was taken in the Iles-de-Boucherville National Park, just in front of Montreal, 6 km from my home. The park consists of five little islands in the middle of the St. Lawrence River. The park, which is in fact provincial, offers green spaces, channels teeming with life and waterside trails. Walkers, cyclists and canoers come here for a breath of fresh air and a break from city noise. The water level was higher than normal, submerging the foot of trees, because of spring thaw. The day was very windy.

As usual I used a prime lens (35mm) because I I found this idea of physically moving into the landscape appealing, although many photographers are very adept with their zooms.