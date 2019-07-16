Photo was made on the IJsselmeer in the Netherlands. This is a small harbor that is empty after the summer, the seagulls then take a seat on the poles in the evening and sit out of the wind. Good luck that 5 poles were occupied.

Hey Piet Haaksma

We would love you to join our premium members. We are now offering you 30% off our GOLD membership for 1 year; take advantage below. Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor