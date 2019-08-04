Icelandic Moon Rise by Edouard Fourcade

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.After a full day of shooting, I was driving to my next spot towards the left of this image. It was getting dark and when I passed the mountains, I noticed a glow on the right hand side. I stopped for a few minutes, set my tripod, and suddenly, the moon rose, creating this fabulous atmosphere.
