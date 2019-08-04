Book Your Next Photo Tour


Icelandic Moon Rise by Edouard Fourcade

After a full day of shooting, I was driving to my next spot towards the left of this image. It was getting dark and when I passed the mountains, I noticed a glow on the right hand side. I stopped for a few minutes, set my tripod, and suddenly, the moon rose, creating this fabulous atmosphere.

