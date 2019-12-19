Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A two week holiday which included a wedding was the reason for my first visit to Canada. My nephew had proposed on holiday here some years ago and the decision to get married here was announced and booked in the peak of the summer season of the Rockies. Long flights and a midnight drive from Calgary to Banff resulted in many weary travellers for the wedding.

To wake the next morning opening the curtains of the lodge to see Cascade mountain in front of me was incredible.

This picture was taken returning back to Banff from the Glacier park in the late afternoon/evening. As I rounded the bend this view opened up and I immediately pulled over and grabbed the camera. In order to get this, I was lay on the yellow lines in the middle of the road. I was concerned both about wildlife and the distant roar of a large V8 in the distance. Shots were taken and I walked to the side of the road to see a black mustang drive past with a gorgeous sound, very timely.