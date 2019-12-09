Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

During a few days out in the motor-home the weather turned quite cold. I was out looking for suitable landscape images to add to an ongoing photo book project that I am working on. I came across this ice pattern in a small frozen puddle. I set up my tripod and then composed the image to include what I thought was the more interesting aspects of the ice pattern. Shooting in RAW it has had minor adjustments applied and also has been slightly blue toned to help with the overall feel of the coldness of the morning.