This is me. Engulfed by the sunset colours and with a faded path to a certain lone and distant destiny. A glimpse of what might be or just a joust of my imagination? I might never know, but it is certain that I will not miss encapsulating this view into an image.
I trapped the light in the little camera obscura and it feels like hunting. The Light Hunter, I might say.
