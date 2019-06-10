Shopping Cart

Landscape Photography Magazine
Minimalism

Iasi, Romania by Ionut Ignat

This is me. Engulfed by the sunset colours and with a faded path to a certain lone and distant destiny. A glimpse of what might be or just a joust of my imagination? I might never know, but it is certain that I will not miss encapsulating this view into an image.
I trapped the light in the little camera obscura and it feels like hunting. The Light Hunter, I might say.

