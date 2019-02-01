













Understanding and adapting to weather conditions is the difference between taking merely good landscape pictures and great ones. Ian Plant lays out the features that should make you want to get out there IAN PLANT

I have said it many times before, and I will probably say it many times again. Sometimes I feel like a broken record, stating the same point over and over again, but it is of vital importance. In fact, it is arguably the most important lesson for those learning landscape photography, so it bears repeating: weather is absolutely vital to successful landscape photography.

When making landscape pictures, I am typically looking to juxtapose an interesting foreground with a beautiful background, but my effort doesn’t end there. I am also looking for clouds with interesting colors and shapes, especially when they relate to objects in my foreground. That way I can create compelling compositions that successfully tie together foreground, background and sky, encouraging the viewer to study all three important parts of the scene and holding their interest over time.

Unfortunately, those cloudless, blue sky days that tourists love won’t cut it if you are looking to make dramatic landscape pictures.

Of course, not every day is going to offer dramatic light and color. More often than not, you won’t get the weather you want, and will instead get stuck with the weather you don’t want. That doesn’t mean you should ...