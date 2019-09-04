Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had heard of a magical place in Northern iceland where a famous sea stack, the Troll of North-west Iceland, called "Hvitserkur". While on a photographic trip in iceland back in may 2017 I was very curious to see it by myself and decided to make the trip up there. While on place and after a small walk I was surprised to be alone on the shore, wich is a real luxury on famous spots of Iceland. I took this long exposure shot of 20 seconds just before sunset and decided to center the main subject of the picture in the piddle of the frame for a bigger impact.