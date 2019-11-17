Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

In 2016 Hurricane Mathew decimated Hunting Island State Park in South Carolina leaving the north beach littered with 100's of trees the hurricane lifted from their roots; the name of this area became known as "The Boneyard". It's a photographer's heaven because the possibilities are endless.

North from the lighthouse, a solitary tree remains standing that is battered by the surf every time the tides rolls in. I had visited this location several times for the right light and on this day everything came together. The camera angle was almost to the ground so I had to take great care the camera would not get wet as it was inches from the surf. In order to capture the surf, I wanted a slow shutter to give it the milky look and retain the color in the sky, so the exposure was 250 seconds. The conditions were a bit tricky because every time the surf rolled in sand would erode causing the tripod to move. I managed this by spreading the tripod with its full legs extended like a spider and buried it in the sand, this allowed me to create this 250 second exposure without any movement.

Sadly, a ranger informed me that in November of this year they would undergo a major erosion project which would include removing the dead trees.