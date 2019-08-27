Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo was taken as part of a series on the progression of the range of morning light in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The lake was not frozen over the night before when I setup camp. The air was still so new feathered ice formed overnight on the lake.