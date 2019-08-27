Book Your Next Photo Tour
User Icon
Landscape Photography Magazine
You are at:»»»Hungry Packer Lake, Sierra Nevada Mountains, USA by Mark Venner
Blue Hour Assignment

Hungry Packer Lake, Sierra Nevada Mountains, USA by Mark Venner

By on 0 Comments

Hungry Packer Lake, Sierra Nevada Mountains, USA by Mark Venner
Views: 1,341


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo was taken as part of a series on the progression of the range of morning light in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The lake was not frozen over the night before when I setup camp. The air was still so new feathered ice formed overnight on the lake.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY



Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®