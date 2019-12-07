Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A spectacular morning on Ullswater, thick freezing fog covered the whole of the lake. We initially started at Mossdale Bay for sunrise and captured some lovely shots of the mist rolling over the islands on the lake before moving around to the opposite side at Howtown.

When we arrived at Howtown the air was so still and cold and the mist started to gradually get thicker until visibility was down to about 10 meters or less.

We ditched the tripods and spent the morning wandering along the lakeside shooting trees and boats and waiting for the sun to start burning off the mist to catch some interesting light.

I took this image just as we arrived as it really gives a feel of just how told and crisp the morning was that even the trees seemed to feel the cold.

There was absolutely no one else around and we pretty much had the whole area to ourselves. It was a great morning and I came away with a couple of keepers from the trip.