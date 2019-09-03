Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

One evening in November I arrived at the location Hovs Hallar, seven hours drive from my home, with the intent to create a melancholic picture - since that was my mood. The weather was calm, with an interesting sun light coming from the West; Denmark. As the evening progressed with no change in the weather conditions, I was able to capture multiple shots which made my selection for post quite tricky. This, however, became my final pick since it well captures my melancholic mood, the calmness of the evening and the light conditions.

Hovs Hallar is located i Southern Sweden, on the western side of the Province of Skåne. It's a fairly easy access to the area. The real challenge is the composition, to create an interesting view of a desert beach sparsely with composition details. My preferred season at this location is October-November.