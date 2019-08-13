Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Hospitals Reef is a well known surfing spot in La Jolla, California. It is also a favorite sunset location for San Diego County photographers with a dozen or more shooters out almost every evening. This naturally occurring "pothole" formation is a unique feature here and a part of everyone's portfolio (including mine, of course). The emphasis is on the interesting foreground as the sky was bland and a 5-shot bracket pretty well covered the exposures to get this shot.