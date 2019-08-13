Book Your Next Photo Tour
Hospitals Reef, La Jolla, California, USA by Michael Fairbanks

Blue Hour
Hospitals Reef is a well known surfing spot in La Jolla, California. It is also a favorite sunset location for San Diego County photographers with a dozen or more shooters out almost every evening. This naturally occurring "pothole" formation is a unique feature here and a part of everyone's portfolio (including mine, of course). The emphasis is on the interesting foreground as the sky was bland and a 5-shot bracket pretty well covered the exposures to get this shot.

