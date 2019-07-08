Using long exposures on the horizons, I create a surreal dreamlike effect and a deeper sense of the spirit of a place and its timeless qualities. This gives a deeper feeling to my work, showing the passage of time on the horizon, the clouds streaking through the sky and the waves becoming a mist on the shore. I have to see it all a different way, knowing what it will look like over a period of time. Even the ugliest day can turn out beautifully when you slow it down and stretch it out over time. The beauty of the dark clouds dancing and the powerful waves crashing into stillness. Only a white mist to show they were ever there.