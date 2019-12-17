Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I captured this frosty image along the Holston River in my home town of Church Hill, TN on a cold morning before going into work. The temperature had dropped rapidly overnight turning rain into snow and freezing the moisture to the trees. Fog rolled across the river adding another layer of interest and everything seemed so still. I used my telephoto to compress a section of the river down stream, I shot this scene at 240 mm. I found the branches the most interesting feature, it seemed as if they were in bloom again with all of the thick ice built up on them. I also like the cool tone and the layers that all worked together.

I used a tripod and a shutter release along the bank of the river. I chose to not use a filter as well. I also chose a vertical composition as it worked better with my subject matter. I wanted the overall feeling of the image to come across as cold, so I made sure I shot this scene in the shade before the sunrise. I also used the mirror up function on my camera to reduce shake, especially since I was shooting a vertical composition on a ball-head mount.