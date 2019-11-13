Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

At least once a year I visit this area in Belgium in winter time. It's very wild part and at the highest point of the country. At that moment it was -9°C and windy so it felt like -20°C and it started to rain. But in this wether the pictures is more extreme, and the colours are fading away like a natural monographic picture.