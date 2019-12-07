Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had driven up to photograph Mesa Arch in Canyonlands National Park in Utah after a winter storm and as I was hiking into the arch in sub-freezing weather, I found this old dead pinyon log. The sun had melted the snow off the log the day before, but the sub-zero temperatures on a foggy night had allowed these tiny hoarfrost crystals to form on the log. Many of the individual crystals were shaped like tiny pine trees, so it had the appearance of a miniature icy forest. I found the log just as the sun was burning through the fog and was able to photograph them just before they started to melt. They were gone within minutes of my making this image. A truly ephemeral subject.