I captured this on a beautiful, chilly (minus 7c) early winter morning on the edge of The Trossachs. There had been no fog or mist to be seen on our drive up from Ayrshire (via the M80), however from past experience I knew this area could often be a winter wonderland. The original plan was to head to Aberfoyle and Loch Ard or Chon, however the Lake of Menteith was shrouded in fog so I stopped for a look around. Whilst wandering through some woodland I spotted this little tree shrouded in fog and covered in hoar frost. I could see the sun was beginning to break through, creating some sunbeams, therefore it was just a matter of waiting for the right moment. It duly arrived and within a few minutes it was over, the fog clearing, but not before I had captured this. The early rise and 75 minute drive were certainly worth it. I explored the area for a bit longer, but with the sun getting higher and the fog quickly disappearing, it was time to head for some breakfast, then home, eager to see if the shot would look as promising on the big screen as it it did on the back of the camera.