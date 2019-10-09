Hinton, Alberta, Canada by Uday Emani

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was driving back from a two day camping trip in the Canadian Rockies on highway 16 at about 100Km/hour when this country road and the aspen trees in full fall colours caught the corner of my eye. In a split second, I decided to pull over and explore further. I immediately liked the curve of the road and the analogous colors in the scene. I had to wait for about 40 minutes for the clouds to clear and the low angle of the sun to light up the yellows, oranges and greens. As it turned out, it was the last picture of my trip and also my favourite one. Sometimes, it just pays to act on instinct.