This picture is taken in the “Maria Peel, my “backyard” near a village called Helenaveen. It is a high peet area in the southern part of The Netherlands. I’ve visited this area thousands of times, almost every weekend at least one time. Looking to the weather forecast at the end of the week, low temperatures, moist, wind speed, all ingredients for “my kind of weather” and photography.

I specially love the blue hour and sunrise and whenever possible some low fog, it is really worth getting up early for these conditions. And because of the swamp area the fog is more often present than elsewhere.

And I still wonder that although it’s the same area the pictures are always so different the moods so diverse that it never gets bored.

In this picture the foreground object are the grass is “pijpenstrooitje” or Molinia caerulea found in a wide range of habitats, especially open heaths, moors, bogs and fens, but also in open birchwoods. This is rather high grass so I use a good sturdy tripod with some height, Benro TMA 48CL with a height of 176. Otherwise you have the grass pipes in your picture and the will be annoying. And can’t be removed in a good way in the post processing, I love and watch the details

The grass attracted my eye just because of the pure white frost that almost lightened up. I know what the post processing can do to give it an interesting view that leads the viewers eye into the picture towards the birches in the background, slightly visible through the fog and the low light of the blue hour.