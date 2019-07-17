Hector Falls, Watkins Glen, New York, USA by Michael Higgins

In February 2019 I decided to take a trip to the Finger Lakes Region in New York state to photograph waterfalls while my wife visited family in Texas. After researching waterfalls in the Finger Lakes area, I decided to base myself in Corning, New York. Once I settled into the motel, I decided to make a trip up to Seneca Lake for the sunset. Unfortunately, the cloud cover was going to prevent any chance of a sunset. With that plan not possible, I decided to put plan B into effect and scouted out one of the waterfalls in the area for the next morning.

Hector Falls is just outside Watkins Glen on Route 414. The falls can be viewed from the highway and there is a small parking area along the road. Pulling into the parking area, I made a short, 50 foot, walk onto the bridge with a beautiful view of the falls. The sky to the east was clear, with a near full moon over the falls. As I took in the beautiful view lit by the moon, it was apparent that this waterfall needed to be photographed now, not in the morning. Setting up my tripod on the bridge, as close to the guardrail as possible, and some experimenting, I chose this composition. Waiting patiently for traffic to subside to reduce the vibration on the bridge I was able to make this composition. When I returned to the falls in the morning, I knew that the decision to photograph it in the moon light was the right one.