Heaven’s Gate, Obermohr, Germany by Mark Seawell

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It had literally rained the entire month, November in Germany so no big surprise. Finally on the last day, 30 November the weather changed. I took the back roads to my job at Ramstein AB, through the small village of Reuschbach and on the way to Obermohr where I use to live. As I came around the bend, a sight greeted me that took my breath away. There was the Obermohr church rising majestically through the mist and I immediately pulled off the road, getting dirty looks from the cars trailing. But this moment was not to be missed and I captured something haunting and surreal...Heaven's Gate.