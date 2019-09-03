Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Cannon Beach, Oregon is one of my favorite spots to visit when in the west coast of the United States. Sunsets in early summer can be some of the best without a lot of visitors wandering the beach. I was lucky enough to capture this image on the first night of our arrival.