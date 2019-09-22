Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

December is not a popular time to visit Cannon Beach, Oregon, but it is just as beautiful and there are few if any tourists. The wide flat beach gets a thin covering of water from the waves and tide and makes for spectacular reflections. I like the way the long clouds and their reflections point at the silhouetted Haystack Rock and the way the setting sun provides some compositional balance on the other side of the frame.