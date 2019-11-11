Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This iconic and much photographed tree in Yellowstone was captured while on a Winter Workshop in the Park some years ago in February. From our base in West Yellowstone the location was on the limit of the range of our rented snow coach (which managed 2-3 mpg on a good day) which made the journey all the more interesting given the lack of gas stations in the Park!

Arriving mid-morning the weather was initially overcast, but as the day progressed a little weak sunshine served to emphasise the shape, form and texture of the snow covered hills. Full sun would have been a disaster from the photographic point of view. The image was captured from the roadside using a medium telephoto lens. This is very much a Winter location when the sense of isolation is greatly emphasised by soft lighting and minimal tonality in the snow covered hills. In Summer the tree merges with the green of the hills and is easily passed by unnoticed.