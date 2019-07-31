Havering, North Ockendon, Essex, England by Dan Boyle

Latest Assignment: Long Exposure • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

e had tremendous heat in the week and in the shade the temperature reached a staggering 38c. This is unheard of where I live in Essex and so with that in mind, we would have the usual thunder storms which break the weather and turn things slightly cooler. The thunder storms turned up and I managed to capture this before the lightning struck and heavy rains followed.

I sat in the field opposite my house waiting for the right clouds to arrive and I hope they would move across the sky thus leaving a trail.