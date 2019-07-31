Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Long Exposure

Havering, North Ockendon, Essex, England by Dan Boyle

Havering, North Ockendon, Essex, England by Dan Boyle
We had tremendous heat in the week and in the shade the temperature reached a staggering 38c. This is unheard of where I live in Essex and so with that in mind, we would have the usual thunder storms which break the weather and turn things slightly cooler. The thunder storms turned up and I managed to capture this before the lightning struck and heavy rains followed.

I sat in the field opposite my house waiting for the right clouds to arrive and I hope they would move across the sky thus leaving a trail.

