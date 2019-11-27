Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I live a few miles from this scenic and fun area, Hartman Rocks. It’s a regular location for my photos photos. I came out to shoot the moon with rocks but once I spotted this tree I knew I had to try and make this alignment work. Some careful tripod positioning got things aligned and my vintage 300mm lens made the moon nice and big. I bracketed everything with some exposure blending in mind. After a couple of blends I was never satisfied with I decided this single exposure was my favorite anyway.

Hartman Rocks Recreation Area is a great place for photography or recreation. It’s most popular in summer with mountain bikers and campers but still beautiful in winter although skis or snowshoes are recommended on snowy years.

I used a modern body, the Pentax K-1 Mk2 paired with a vintage K-mount lens, the Pentax A* 300mm f/4. This lens stands up pretty well considering it went out of production when I was in middle school.