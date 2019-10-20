Hardwick Estate, Derbyshire, England by David Hawkes

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image, a set of 'lucky break' favourites, was taken on one of the regular walks I take around the Hardwick Estate - which surrounds the (two!) ancient Hardwick Halls, residence of Bess of Hardwick, "the second wealthiest woman in England" back in the 16th Century - on a misty early autumn morning before the recent deluge took over.

Initially, around dawn, the mist was so strong it obscured the layers of trees and masked the sun. As the warmth burned the mist away the landscape came into view and the sky turned from pale sepia to a rich burnished orange. The condition lasted mere minutes.