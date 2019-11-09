Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This tree is positioned on a footpath near a small hamlet called Stoke Charity in Hampshire. As I drive by this field I am always drawn to this lone tree.One evening I noticed a particularly nice light and I hoped I might be able to capture a nice sunset. When I arrived at this location the sky was just beginning to turn, giving the clouds a pink hue. I liked the way that the track leads the eye to the lone tree. This is one of my favourite images as I like the colours and the composition, with the tree tying all of the elements together.