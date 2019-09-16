Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo was taken at Hallet Cove, South Australia during a partially clouded sunset. I drove down to Hallet Cove which is easily accessible by the car and after a short trek over a stone-covered beach, I reached the location where the shot was taken. As I wanted to capture the sea stacks and not have them cover the beautiful clouds alot I choose a higher vantage point and climbed up onto one of the rocks which was a little tricky as they were quite slippery and it took a while to steady the tripod and find my footing.