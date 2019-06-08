We were on our way to the City of Hue by car. Weather conditions were bad that day - rainy, cloudy and very foggy. We passed Hai-Van-Pass and reached a bay called Lang Có, where we decided to take a brake. I saw the fishermen's huts and nets in a distance through the fog. I took my camera and did a small walk around to get the best view and angle.

I did some shots - but this one I like most, because it is so reduced and minimalistic. It is full color, but it looks almost like a black and white - the only color, which was visible is the green of the sheet hut.