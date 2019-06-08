Shopping Cart

Landscape Photography Magazine
Minimalism

Hai Van Pass, Vietnam by Wolf Lang

We were on our way to the City of Hue by car. Weather conditions were bad that day - rainy, cloudy and very foggy. We passed Hai-Van-Pass and reached a bay called Lang Có, where we decided to take a brake. I saw the fishermen's huts and nets in a distance through the fog. I took my camera and did a small walk around to get the best view and angle.

I did some shots - but this one I like most, because it is so reduced and minimalistic. It is full color, but it looks almost like a black and white - the only color, which was visible is the green of the sheet hut.

