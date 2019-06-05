There was unseasonably bad weather the week before Memorial day this year when my wife and I typically take a trip to the high Sierra for some backpacking. As Yosemite National Park and the high Sierra were forecasted to receive 2+ feet of snow we decided to "plan B" it.

We looked at the forecast for the entire region we enjoy - basically a 7 hour radius from Las Vegas - and decided on a southwest trip to check out a couple of places that have been on our list but that we hadn't yet made it to.

On day 4 we got a campsite in the Islands district of Canyonlands, a quick 1/4 mile up the road from the Green River Overlook. We were heading into the township of Moab from the park to pick up some supplies when we saw a strike of lightning in the distance.

We drove to the overlook and we saw the approaching storm cell. I gathered everything I figured I'd need and raced out of our van towards the scene I had scouted previously. I heard my wife shouting at me a short moment later "Take your rain gear!" She's one smart lady - I put it to very good use.

I set up the camera on the tripod with this composition and attached my lightning trigger to it. I was also doing some videography on this trip and set about positioning my slide rail and iphone as well as my GoPro Hero 7 for some time-lapse captures.

I didn't actually see the strike that my camera recorded for me. I was so busy running between cameras using my rocket blower to remove water drops from the lenses of each one that I wasn't looking at the scene when the shutter tripped.

It was later - when we eventually went to town to grab some pizza (and dry off) - that I imported my images into Lightroom right there on the table in the pizzeria and my wife and I were going through them one by one that we saw it and both went "WHOA!!!!".

That excitement still lingers with me.

I consider myself a desert southwest photographer and capturing this shot has made me look REALLY forward to this year's monsoon.