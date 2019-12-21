Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

During my photo trip this year I spent several days in Dartmoor National Park. The Great Staple Gate was on my bucket list for quite a while and the weather looked good that evening. Unfortunately it was very windy, so I had to take shelter in the rocks and the photo I had imagined was not possible. But I was rewarded by a beautiful sun star, which saved the evening after all.