Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Travelling down Great Ocean Road gives photographers both a blessing and a curse. The landscape being forever changing, the location providing changing lighting and the abundance of beauty will definitely help you hone your craft, however, this comes at the cost of dead batteries, bloating memory cards and hours of procrastinating and reminiscing rather then being able to settle on a single image for editing or presentation. In short, if you've got a photographic bucket list, add The Great Ocean Road to it and you will not be disappointed or left short of inspiration.