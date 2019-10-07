Great Ocean Road, Victoria, Austraila by Bart Pierce

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My wife and I took a trip to Australia and New Zealand for our 40th wedding anniversary. We spent three weeks there during their summer (January-February) visiting Melbourne, Sydney, Alice Springs and Sydney. A fantastic country with amazing vistas. This picture was taken during a bus trip from Melbourne to the Tazman Sea along the Great Ocean Road. We visited many small communities along the way enjoying the rural atmosphere. This is a picture looking out towards the Tazman Sea just prior to arriving at the Twelve Apostles. In folk lore it is called "Shipwreck Bay" and tells the story of a man and woman that survived a shipwreck in this cove. Once on the beach the man had to climb these limestone cliffs to seek help. He was successful and they were rescued. As I approach retirement, I decided that photography might be a good hobby. I purchased a new Sony A6300 mirrorless for the trip along with two lenses (18-130mm and 18-35mm). I took many pictures on vacation and am enjoying this new hobby.