Great Eastern Arabian Desert, Egypt by Wolfgang Prante

Blue Hour Assignment


Usually a completely deserted area, I came across this man-made pile of stones when hiking up a hill in order to take a picture of the sunset over the Jebel Duchan mountains in the Great Eastern Arabian Desert near Hurghada, Egypt. Contrary to previous days, no spectacular sunset could be expected that evening but the light was just fine to take this blue hour backlit picture of this pile of stones which a passing bedouin may have piled up as a an orientation guide.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

