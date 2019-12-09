Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Every year I teach a Masterclass in the Swiss Alps, because of the beauty of the fall colors. In particular the Larch trees will give an indian summer. But this spot is special to me. The rising sun hit the mountain ridge reflecting in the liquid mirror, which is awesomely magical.