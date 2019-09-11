Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I spend at least one week every year in the Northern part of Quebec the photograph the seacoast, particularly the granitic areas where we can walk for hours on the rocks lulled by the sound of the sea, the cries of seabirds and from time to time the breath of a whale. Overwhelmed by the beauty of the light and the northern environment.

I wanted to shoot this scene at low speed (minimum 3 seconds) to capture the movement of the waves, but the wind was a bit strong. Fortunately, I found a big rock to shelter me from the wind.

This photograph was taken at 3:30 in the afternoon. At the end of August, 750 km north of Quebec City, the light is perfect.